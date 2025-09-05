The squad is facing a busy period between now and next season as it prepares to field a quartet of Supras.

Unlike Toyota homologation team Walkinshaw Andretti United, which plans to start next year with two ground-up Supra builds, BJR is planning a mix of new Toyotas and converted Camaros.

There is a new build in the works right now, though, which, in the wake of the official unveiling of the car, was fitted with its first composite panels.

See and hear more about it in the latest technical video from BJR.