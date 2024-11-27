Evans was ruled out of the Sunday race with concussion symptoms after crashing at Turn 8 during the morning qualifying session.

Jones at the time estimated the total repair bill would come in at $200,000.

The team has stripped the car almost back to a bare shell ahead of chassis repair work taking place.

Featured Videos

In his latest video update, Jones also provided a glimpse at the ‘graveyard’ of composite parts that will either be scrapped or replaced.

“This is like the graveyard, our composite area out the back,” he said. “This is just a very small portion of the stuff that’s come off the SCT car.

“There’s a lot of stuff to look at. Darcy does a fantastic job of repairing all our gear and he’ll be going through all this to work out what’s good and what’s not.”

Watch the full video embedded at the top of this story for more.