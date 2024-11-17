Evans became the fourth Supercars driver to have a heavy crash at Turn 8 for the weekend, following big hits for Richie Stanaway, Cam Hill and David Reynolds.

Worryingly, both Stanaway and Evans were sidelined by the medical team for concussion.

That has prompted questions over Turn 8 and whether changes are required.

Jones doesn’t think so, though, the former racer and team owner of the opinion that risk is part of the game.

“I don’t know that you need to do anything, to tell you the truth,” he told the broadcast.

“Motor racing is tricky and that’s a tricky corner, and you take the risk and sometimes, when it goes wrong, you pay the price.”

That opinion comes despite Jones estimating the Evans car will be a $200,000 fix.

“I need to go home and work it out, but you can see there is a lot of damage on it,” he said. “I’ll be surprised if it hasn’t done a couple hundred grand’s worth of damage.”

The Brad Jones Racing crew had sprung into action looking to repair the SCT-backed Camaro for today’s race – only for Evans to be ruled out by the medical team.

Jones is confident the car would have been fixed had Evans been cleared to race.

“Even if you look at [the car] now, the amount of work they’ve done in such a short space of time is staggering,” he said.

“They were pretty confident that they would get it right. From a hit that big it was never going to be back to normal, it would have been limping a little.

“I was pretty confident they could get it [fixed] but Jaxon’s health is most important and he doesn’t quite feel up to it.”