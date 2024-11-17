The Brad Jones Racing driver is the second driver to suffer a head injury at the VAILO Adelaide 500 after Richie Stanaway’s Turn 8 crash in Qualifying for Race 23.

Evans crashed at the same turn, hitting the inside Armco barrier before ricocheting into the outside concrete wall.

The #50 Chevrolet Camaro took two more hits before coming to a rest between Turn 8 and Turn 9.

Featured Videos

Brad Jones Racing confirmed Evans was initially given medical clearance but his condition has since deteriorated.

After the incident, Evans said he would consider whether he would compete.

The team has confirmed the New Zealander has been withdrawn.

“After Jaxon Evan’s Turn 8 crash in qualifying he was assessed for concussion symptoms,” read a BJR statement.

“Supercars medical team have since then diagnosed him with a concussion and have implemented their protocols for this situation.

“This means that Jaxon will be unable to take any further part in this weekend and the SCT Motorsport Camaro will remain in the garage for the final race of the season.

“The support from across our team to try and get car 50 back on track was awe-inspiring. As the car arrived in pit lane the full BJR crew leapt into action to fix it.

“The work was on track to be completed but with Jaxon unable to drive, the team has made the decision not to run the car.

“We are so thankful for the outpouring of support from everyone. The events of today are devasting but bring us closer as a team.”