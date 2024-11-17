The Brad Jones Racing driver brought the 15-minute session to an early end by becoming the latest driver to crash heavily at the fast right-hander.

Just like the Richie Stanaway, Cam Hill and David Reynolds crashes on Friday the issue was a brush with the inside wall.

That sent the SCT-backed Camaro hard into the outside wall before it bounced across the track and hit the inside wall again on the run to Turn 9.

Evans emerged from the wreck shaken and winded but, thankfully, without any serious injuries.

“Obviously feeling a little bit shaken up after that,” he told the broadcast.

“It’s never nice to be the one that ends up in the fence, especially here at Turn 8. But thankfully I’m okay, a little bit winded but otherwise happy to walk away from that one.

RED FLAG AS TURN 8 BITES AGAIN 🚩 Follow all the action of the VAILO Adelaide 500 on our Live Feed here 👉 https://t.co/qyu6AAgclo#RepcoSC #Supercars pic.twitter.com/aUmqS0csjW — Supercars (@supercars) November 17, 2024

“[It was] qualifying, so we’re putting everything on the line. I felt like I didn’t turn in super early, maybe a little bit in the end, and I caught the inside fence which put me into the outside fence. And from there on, you’re a passenger.

“I felt like I was ping-ponging off the walls down the back straight.”

Despite what looks to be huge damage to the Camaro, Evans is confident it will be repaired in time for this afternoon’s second 250-kilometre race around the Adelaide streets.

“I think I’ve got the best team in pit lane when it comes to repairing cars,” he said.

“They’ll put their heart and souls into getting it out on track. As long as I’m feeling okay, we’ll be out there racing this afternoon.”