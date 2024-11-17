The vicious crash was reminiscent of Richie Stanaway’s incident on Friday, lifting all four wheels off the ground.

However, Evans took further hits down the road on the left side before nose-diving the inside wall on the chute between Turn 8 and Turn 9.

The crash will almost certainly rule Evans out of the weekend with enormous damage to front of the #50 Chevrolet Camaro.

So violent was the hit that the front left wheel parted company.

Brad Jones cast doubt on Evans’ participation in the remainder of the event.

“The car looks pretty badly damaged,” said Jones.

“It takes a long time to do these sorts of repairs and we don’t have a lot of time.

“The boys are always up for a challenge so we’ll get it back here and see what we can do. It’s just unfortunate, he’s clipped that inside kerb and that’s put him into the outside wall pretty hard.

“That front hit was really hard, there’s going to be a lot of damage around the front of the car. But quite possibly we’ll need a front and rear clip.

“Time will be totally against us, but like I said, my guys are always up for the challenge.”

Broc Feeney’s pace-setting banker of 1:19.6382s ultimately paid dividends.

Feeney led Tickford Racing’s Cameron Waters and Walkinshaw Andretti United duo Ryan Wood, and Chaz Mostert.

Will Brown bookended the top five for Triple Eight Race Engineering.

Thomas Randle (Tickford Racing), Will Davison (Dick Johnson Racing), Brodie Kostecki (Erebus Motorsport), Nick Percat (Matt Stone Racing), and Anton De Pasquale (Dick Johnson Racing), rounded out the top 10.

There were no great shocks in session, which began in bizarre circumstances when Wood and Percat collided on the run down to Turn 4.

The last-minute stoppage was something of a reprieve for Erebus Motorsport’s ring-in rookie Cooper Murray, who copped a kerb strike on his final lap. He was 13th quickest after the first run and stayed there thanks to the red flag.

In their final qualifying sessions as full-timers, Tim Slade and Mark Winterbottom qualified 15th and 16th for PremiAir Racing and Team 18 respectively.

In his first solo qualifying for Grove Racing, Kai Allen qualified 19th.

The Top 10 Shootout gets underway at 12:35am ACDT.

