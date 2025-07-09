A hot run of form across Symmons Plains, Wanneroo and Hidden Valley has the 22-year-old holding a 183-point lead over teammate Will Brown with two Sprint Cup rounds remaining.

Feeney could clinch the trophy as soon as this weekend, although that would require another Darwin-like domination and trouble for his closest rivals.

Regardless, Feeney is on track to become the first winner of the Brabham-inspired Sprint Cup trophy that also comes with a guaranteed ticket to the Supercars Finals that begin on the Gold Coast in October.

While those are the headline-grabbing prizes, it’s actually a third and somewhat understated element of the new Supercars system that Feeney really has his eyes on.

“I’m a bit confused by it, because obviously you win the Sprint Cup and they say you’re into the Finals, but that’s only Round 1,” he said.

“I think if you win the Sprint Cup you could probably not turn up to the enduros and maybe still be in the [top] 10 with the gap to 10th at the moment.

“Obviously that’s great, but ideally, I’d like to get the extra 25 points, that’s sort of what I’m looking for, winning the Sprint Cup, and then also get the 25 points for the Enduro Cup.”

As Feeney indicates, the bonuses handed to the Sprint Cup and Endurance Cup winners for the start of the Finals Series on the Gold Coast are significant.

The three-round Supercars Finals will start with the 10 contenders credited with 3000 points to lift them away from the remainder of the field.

Twenty-five bonus points will be given to the Sprint Cup and Endurance Cup winners, while bonuses are also distributed based on the overall post-Bathurst championship standings.

The last part of that involves the championship leader receiving 150 bonus points, second getting 120, third 96, fourth 78, fifth 66, sixth 57, seventh 48, eight 39, ninth 30 and 10th 21.

That means a driver could head to the Gold Coast with as many as 200 bonus points in their pocket, significantly improving their chances of advancing to the next round.

Drivers transfer through the finals rounds either based on the points standings or winning a race.

Bonus points will also be applied based on championship standings for the seven remaining contenders ahead of Sandown and for the final four ahead of Adelaide.

The pre-Adelaide bonus structure of 50-30-15-0 is notably less generous than the earlier two rounds.

While adding significant mathematical complexity, the bonus points are a clear attempt from Supercars to still reward year-long performance amid its radical format change.

“The goal is to go into the Gold Coast with as many points as we can with the new system and try and have a good run from there,” added Feeney.

“Ideally I’d like to win the championship both ways this year.”

Feeney finished sixth in his rookie Supercars Championship campaign in 2022 before advancing to third in ’23 and second last year.