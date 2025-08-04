The pair are the latest big-name entries for the event, joining fellow Bathurst 1000 winners Craig Lowndes and Todd Hazelwood among the confirmed stars.

Kostecki and Morris will share a Norwell Motorplex-prepared Mustang, while Paul’s son Nash will also be on the grid with TFH Racing.

“Paul floated the idea to me last week while we were in the workshop, and it came together pretty quickly from there,” said Kostecki.

“I’m really excited to get back behind the wheel and have some fun.

“It’s great to see Paul racing in a competitive car again, he’s been doing a solid job in the V8 SuperUte Series but teaming up with him in something like this is pretty special.

“Paul’s been a huge mentor throughout my career, so to finally share a car with him in a proper race is something I’ve always looked forward to. I can’t wait to see how we stack up.”

Morris is yet to race a TA2 machine and noted the team has not run on the Goodyear tyre introduced into the series this year.

“I’ve done a few laps in Nash’s TA2 car about 18 months ago and Brodie’s last run in a TA2 Camaro saw him on the podium at Queensland Raceway,” he said.

“We haven’t had a chance to test on the new tyres, so there are a few unknowns, but we’re going there to have a proper crack and chase a strong result.”

The TA2 enduro format features a sprint race for each driver on both Saturday and Sunday, as well as two 45-minute ‘enduro’ races with a compulsory driver change.

The team that has accumulated the most points over all six races will be declared the winner of the 2025 QLD Raceway TA2 Tag Team Enduro.