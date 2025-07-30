Trans Am points leader Todd Hazelwood will join Josh Thomas for the second year straight, while Super2 Series front-runner Nash Morris joins Diesel Thomas.

Ben Gomersall, who is doing a dual program across the TA2 and Super2 categories, will be joined by 2019 series winner Aaron Seton.

Des Collier, meanwhile, will be joined by Trans Am regular Elliot Barbour for the second year running.

Hazelwood said he is looking forward to racing with Thomas again.

“Teaming up with Josh at our home track, we’re looking to put in a strong performance and have a clean weekend as a team,” said the 2024 Bathurst 1000 winner.

“We really enjoyed the two-driver format at The Bend last year, despite a few car gremlins, so we’re definitely chasing a bit of redemption this time around.

“Racing regularly in the Trans Am series gives me a solid edge heading into the enduro, but with this being my first time on Goodyear tyres, it’ll be a learning weekend, and one I’m really looking forward to.”

It marks a return to TA2 for Seton, who has been in and out of racing in recent years and is gearing up for a return to the Bathurst 1000 with Matt Stone Racing.

“I’m really excited to be getting back behind the wheel of a TA2 car,” said Seton.

“It’s been a while since my last drive in one, with my most recent outing back in 2021 before the pandemic brought everything to a halt.”

“They’re incredibly rewarding cars to drive, and I’ve got some great memories and solid experience from my time in the category.

“I’m also looking forward to teaming up with Ben Gomersall, he’s a fast and talented young driver, and I think we’ve got the potential to put together a strong performance.”

The endurance race at QR will take place on August 15-17 as part of the Hi-Tec Oils Super Series.

Coverage will be broadcast live on free-to-air network SBS, SBS On Demand, as well as Fox Sports and Kayo Sports.