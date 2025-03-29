Cameron was drafted into the squad on the eve of the Melbourne SuperSprint earlier this month as a replacement for the struggling Aaron Love.

While widely seen as a permanent switch, the initial announcement only confirmed Cameron for the Albert Park event.

He will be back in the car for the Taupo Super440, though, with BRT co-owner Tim Blanchard confirming to Speedcafe that the plan is for Cameron to see out the remainder of the season.

“That is the plan, that ‘Cammo’ will be in the car for the rest of the season,” said Blanchard.

“He did a good job at the Grand Prix so we’re excited to see where it goes from here.”

It was a less than straightforward solo debut for Cameron who only made it into the top 20 once in his first three races.

But according to Blanchard, the results themselves don’t reflect Cameron’s efforts, particularly as the team had to deal with James Courtney crashing out of Practice 2 on Friday and badly damaging his car.

“He seems to be a little bit disappointed about the weekend, but I think there was a lot of positives,” explained Blanchard of Cameron.

“He was only told the weekend before the Grand Prix that he had the drive and he was busy running his karting team, and then he broke his toe.

“And obviously with the circumstances, there was a lot of commentary around the change as well. So it went from having a cruisy weekend to all of a sudden dealing with an injury, stepping up to the main series, and having a lot of people ringing him and giving opinions of the change.

“He was thrown in the deep end massively.

“And then you go into the Thursday of the event and it’s rapid fire with the schedule. Then his team-mate has a big crash and the whole team’s scrambling to fix that car. He had a lot of things just working against him.

“I think there were some pretty good moments throughout the weekend. In a couple of the races he made some good decisions and moved move the car forward a little bit.

“So he says he’s not really happy with how the weekend went, but I think there were enough green shoots there to be positive about.

“But I think that’s the nature of the way he’s made it to Supercars. He’s had to battle through and push himself.

“Every opportunity could be his last opportunity. So he’s kind of got that desperation to make the most of every weekend, because that’s the way he’s come up through the sport.

“He’s had that mindset and it was very evident at Albert Park.”

Expectations are already being tempered for NZ given Cameron has no experience at the Taupo circuit, although Blanchard is still confident the odd surprise could be sprung at the next couple of events.

“He has already been in the workshop a lot over the last week or two,” he said.

“He’s obviously got a great relationship with Daniel [Veronese] his engineer, but he’s been working with all the crew and the team and getting to know them and building a rapport.

“He’s never raced at Taupo which will leave him on the back foot to start with, but he’s doing lots of homework, spend lots of time doing all the necessary preparations.

“For the next two weekends it’s about him really finding his feet and then hopefully we will see him start taking some leaps forward.

“I’m confident that over the next two weekends that he will pop up from time to time and give everyone something to be excited about.”