Castrol and Tickford Racing made a splash in the lead-up to this year’s Sandown 500 by unveiling a stunning retro livery for the Thomas Randle/Tyler Everingham car.

The design featured the Castrol swirl made famous by the World Rally Championship Celicas from the early 1990s and the Super GT Supra that both raced in Japan and found global fame in the Gran Turismo video game.

Authentic Collectables has now committed to making two scale versions of the retro Mustang – 1:43 and 1:18 – with pre-orders now able to be placed at stockists, or interest registered directly with Authentic.

Pre-orders are also open another Sandown car, the James Golding/David Russell Camaro that scored PremiAir Racing its first Supercars podium.

That too will be produced in 1:43 and 1:18 scales.