The unusual sight of the Mustang-shod pair in Commodores is thanks to a precautionary decision from Walkinshaw Andretti United to not use its Gen3 cars at the ride day.

That is in response to reliability concerns regarding the Ford engine heading into the long-distance races.

Instead, WAU is cycling its six-strong driver roster – Mostert and Wood, their enduro co-drivers Fabian Coulthard and Jayden Ojeda and Super2 regulars Matt Hillyer and Campbell Logan – through its two Super2 Holdens.

In a quirk of WAU’s impending switch to Toyota, Mostert and Wood could feasibly end up driving three different marques of Supercar in a single calendar year.

The team is currently developing the Supercars version of the Toyota Supra which will be formally unveiled on September 1 in Sydney, and debut next season.

The majority of Supercars teams are back running at QR for the sponsor day, following a full day of pre-enduro testing there yesterday.