WAU co-owner Ryan Walkinshaw declared on Sunday evening that the number choice would be up to the driver, who at that point said he was undecided.

Fast-forward 24 hours and Mostert confirmed on stage at the Gala Awards that he’ll park the #25 he’s run since arriving at WAU in 2020.

Shane van Gisbergen and Scott McLaughlin are the only recent champions not to take the #1.

“It’s been tricky. I watched Gizzy come up here and he’s so attached to his number,” said Mostert.

“I am a little bit too because #25 has been pretty remarkable for me. I’ve been lucky enough to represent some amazing numbers in Supercars.

“But it would be pretty unfitting if we didn’t run #1 and #2 at Walkinshaw Andretti United, so we’ll run the #1 next year. I’m pretty excited about that.”

Mostert’s title triumph marked a first for the team since 2002, when it was known as the Holden Racing Team.

However, it’s run #1 twice since 2003, having recruited the reigning champion in 2011 (James Courtney) and 2008 (Garth Tander).