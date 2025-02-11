Walkinshaw Andretti United has opted to retain the black base colour for its Mostert- and Ryan Wood-driven Mustangs following a switch from white in mid-2024.

Like Wood’s car unveiled earlier this evening, the Mostert machine now also features bolder use of its secondary colour.

“The fans loved the black livery on the Mobil 1 Optus Racing No. 25 last year and we just had to keep it for them again this year,” said Mostert.

“We’ve added a bit more colour which really makes the car pop, it’s an enhanced version of the ’24 car and I can’t wait for everyone to see it in person.”

Mostert will debut a new chassis this season, which the driver shook down at Winton late last year as the team gears up for a move to Toyota in 2026.

“The team has worked extremely hard during the off-season, yet again, it’s about time we head out on track and show this bad boy off,” Mostert added.

“It’s going to be a big year, Car 25 in ’25 has a pretty good ring to it, so we are all pretty keen to make it one to remember.”

The 32-year-old is still chasing a maiden Supercars title having finished third in 2024 following a series of disasters in the second half of the campaign.

WAU CEO Bruce Stewart says the team is aiming to make amends in 2025.

“It’s a huge year ahead for Chaz, we came close last year, but it really hurt us all not being in the fight for the championship on the final weekend,” he said.

“The finals format will mix things up this year, which will be extremely exciting for everyone, but we need to start on the right foot to ensure we are in the hunt on the last Sunday.”

Mostert has finished in the top five in the standings in each of his five campaigns with WAU to date.

The fan favourite and teammate Wood will hit the track for the first time this year at the full-field test at Sydney Motorsport Park on February 19.