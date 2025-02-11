The #2 Ford Mustang retains the black base that both WAU entries moved to midway through 2024, but now features notably more of the sponsor’s trademark orange.

Wood, 21, was thrust into the Supercars Championship last season after just a single Super2 Series campaign with the team and made an instant impact.

Highlights included a front-row start – and early race lead – at Wanneroo and two fourth-place finishes. This year he’s eyeing the podium.

“It’s going to be a huge year,” said Wood ahead of a 2025 season in which WAU will run two Mustangs while also developing the Toyota Supra for entry into next year’s championship.

“Year two isn’t going to be any easier than year one so we’ve been putting in a heap of work to continue to move forward – we want some trophies this year that’s for sure.

“It’s been far too long since [the 2024 season finale in] Adelaide, I’ve been annoying everyone in at work just wanting to drive the Mobil 1 Truck Assist Racing Mustang.

“I’m counting down the days before the test and Round 1, can’t wait to get stuck in.”

Wood will work with a new race engineer this season following the off-season recruitment of former Dick Johnson Racing man Richard Harris.

The driver ended the 2024 season 16th in the standings and will be aiming to progress to the new Finals series, which takes 10 drivers after the Bathurst 1000.

“This is going to be a really exciting year for Ryan, he has put in the work over the off-season and will be a real contender from early on in the season,” said WAU CEO Bruce Stewart.

“He had a really strong rookie season, he showed what he is capable of, but we all have to take another step forward again in 2025, fighting for podiums and race wins, which we all know Ryan is capable of.

“I’m really excited to see his progression this year, I just can’t wait to get it all underway and get back to business.”

Wood and teammate Chaz Mostert will hit the track for the first time this year at the full-field test at Sydney Motorsport Park on February 19.

Mostert’s 2025 livery is set to be revealed by WAU later this evening.