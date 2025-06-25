Located at Port Stephens just outside Newcastle in the Hunter Region of New South Wales, Circuit Italia features a 3.1km, 15-turn track layout.

The project has been over 10 years in the making following a series of delays.

“This is a momentous day,” said the venue’s general manager Damien White.

“We’ve been having a great time ‘product testing’, but now we’re ready to share this old-school-cool circuit!

“To say we’re officially accepting registrations for others to challenge themselves is hugely satisfying.”

While a date is yet to be set for the first track day, White confirmed it will be run by The Drive Team led by Supercars co-driver David Russell.

“We wanted to debut with a trusted and professional outfit,” said White.

“David’s reputation and that of his team is impeccable, and they’ll oversee our initial drive day operations.

“The date for the first day will be announced soon; however, I encourage anyone that is interested to visit www.circuititalia.com.au and register now.

“To be one of the first on a brand-new circuit is not something that comes around too often!”

Russell recently visited the circuit and praised its design, which features 10 right hand corners, five lefts and a total elevation gain of 33.9 metres.

“The layout is incredible; one of the most challenging and satisfying in the country,” he said.

“I was thrilled when Damien reached out. The team has been a pleasure to deal with.

“I’m confident The Drive Team will enjoy a long and successful relationship with Circuit Italia.”

Circuit Italia will be Motorsport Australia licensed and its local development approval includes motorsport events.

It’s located just under 20 minutes from Newcastle Airport, which is soon set to welcome international flights.

“A sub-20-minute drive from an airport that operates over 250 domestic flights per week is unmatched for a motorsport facility,” White added.

“It opens up incredible potential for fly-in visitors, while nearby destinations offer high-quality options to extend their stay.”

There have been no indications that Supercars is interested in adding Circuit Italia to its schedule, despite the demise of the Newcastle 500 street race event.

With the circuit itself complete the focus at Circuit Italia will soon shift to the construction of permanent infrastructure.