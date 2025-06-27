That’s the word from management of the venue located at Port Stephens, near Newcastle, in the Hunter Region of New South Wales.

A private project over 10 years in the making, the 3.1km, 15-turn circuit was officially opened this week while a date for a maiden track day is soon to be locked in.

Details for the next stage of the project have now been released, with plans to build two major pieces of permanent infrastructure.

“The circuit is complete, and we are operating with temporary infrastructure,” said circuit GM Damien White. “Our focus now shifts on reimagining what a motorsport facility can offer.”

The first will be a building titled ‘T14 Complex’. To be constructed inside Turn 14, it will include a 350m² lounge and bar with mezzanine-level, along with 150 m² of outdoor areas and balconies.

It will be accessible from the primary access road on arrival and has direct access to and from the circuit via pit lane.

Penned by Hauswerk Building Design’s Matt Brabeck, the son of the late Dick Johnson Racing co-owner Steve Brabeck, it will offer elevated views of the circuit.

There will also be a separate, 1000m² structure for vehicle preparation and storage, as well as additional amenities, changing rooms, circuit control, administration offices and a kitchen.

“The great thing with having Matty Brabeck of Hauswerk design the buildings is not only is he a terrific architect, but through his dad’s involvement in motorsport he has a deep understanding of what creates spectator appeal,” said White.

“We’ve already spent time standing on the building area and watched cars come through Turn 13 and into Turn 14 and he’s nailed the brief.”

White said temporary structures could be erected to host major motorsport meetings.

“Our original plans included a pit building with garages and upstairs corporate suites, but realistically, those spaces would only be fully utilized during major events,” he said.

‘We modified the DA (development approval) to instead deliver two buildings that better serve our day-to-day users.

“For occasions when a pit building may be required, we’ve ensured the pit lane can accommodate temporary structures.

“Temporary solutions are used at temporary circuits all over the world; there’s no reason they can’t work just as effectively at a permanent facility.”

As for whether Circuit Italia will be capable of hosting Supercars, White simply said: “Yes.”

Supercars organisers are understood to have shown no direct interest in the project to date, despite the collapse of the Newcastle 500 street circuit event.

There is meanwhile no clear timeline on when Circuit Italia’s infrastructure stage will be completed following several lengthy delays to the original circuit construction.

“As we’ve learned from the circuit build, construction timelines can be unpredictable,” he said.

“We won’t make promises on timelines, but I can assure you the circuit will remain open for business throughout the construction of the T14 Complex.”