After a season in the Toyota 86 Scholarship Series and Toyota Gazoo Australia GR Cup, Jett will race in the Toyota Gazoo Racing New Zealand GR Cup.

The first round of the Kiwi series gets underway at Taupo Motorsport Park in New Zealand’s central north island on November 22-24.

Jett joins a 25-car strong grid, which features graduates from karting, Formula First, and Formula Ford.

He won’t be the only Australian on the grid in Taupo, with Cooper Barnes also making the trip across.

Featured Videos

The 16-year-old looks set to race on the Supercars undercard next year with the GR Cup set to close out its 2024/25 season at Taupo Motorsport Park at the ITM Taupo Super440.

Jett looks set to take a different path towards Supercars than his older brother Cooper.

The 23-year-old found success in the Australian Formula Ford Championship before graduating to Porsche racing in Sprint Challenge and then Carrera Cup.

Cooper competed in the Super2 Series in 2023 and 2024 before making his Supercars debut in a Triple Eight Race Engineering wildcard.

Cooper will graduate full-time to the Repco Supercars Championship with Erebus Motorsport in 2025.