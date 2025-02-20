Erebus rookie Cooper Murray is set for a unique speedway experience as part of a cross-promotion with the Supercars season-opener.

Ahead of a night of speedway action at the dirt oval adjacent to Sydney Motorsport Park, Murray will drive both a speedcar and then a 900-plus-horsepower Sprintcar.

He will be joined by Supercars presenter – and lifelong speedway fan and caller – Chad Neylon.

Featured Videos

The Sprintcar laps for the pair will come in Michael Stewart’s car while Daniel Patterson had volunteered his speedcar for the exercise.

Cam Waters will also hit Sydney Speedway tonight with a demonstration run aboard a Gen3 Ford Mustang Supercar.