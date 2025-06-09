The seven-time Bathurst 1000 winner joined nine other sports stars in the annual effort to raise awareness and funds in the fight against Motor Neurone Disease.

Lowndes dashed back from TV duties at the Perth Super440 to be part of the event in which the stars slide into a bath of ice water ahead of the afternoon’s AFL match.

Costumes are also part of the fun and Lowndes went all out with his Mad Max look, which included a leather jacket, boots, gloves and even some face makeup.

After some motorsport-themed banter with broadcaster Tim Watson, Lowndes’ effort on the slide included a backflip that took commentators by surprise.

“I’m proud to be here, proud to support it and represent Supercars,” Lowndes told Hamish McLachlan following the icy experience.

Others to take part were Olympic swimming champion Ariarne Titmus, Collingwood legend Peter Daicos, actor and former NRL player Matt Nable, former Australian cricket captain Mark Taylor, former Olympian Matt Shirvington, Australian Diamonds netball captain Liz Watson, Australian women’s cricket star Alyssa Healy, and former Melbourne Demons fan favourite Aaron Davey.

Inspired by AFL legend Neale Daniher, Big Freeze has raised over $100 million to help fund vital research and treatment initiatives since its inception in 2015.

Watch Lowndes’ trip down the Big Freeze slide below.