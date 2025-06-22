Feeney put an exclamation point on his dominant weekend by leading home nearest rival Kai Allen by eight seconds after 70 laps of uninterrupted green flag running.

The 22-year-old swept all three poles and all three race wins to extend his championship lead to 183 points with three Sprint Cup rounds remaining.

Feeney also won the Darwin Triple Crown trophy, awarded on round points this year having traditionally been on offer only for a driver who could sweep the weekend.

Scott McLaughlin had been the only driver to achieve that feat since the concept kicked off in 2006.

“I’m so stoked. Ever since a couple of years ago when I got a win here and won the round, the Triple Crown has always been a thing for me,” said Feeney.

“I remember watching Scotty winning it in 2019 and I thought how special it would be to do it one day.

“They change the rules every year, but there’s no question here this year. We won all races, we got all qualifying…

“I’m so proud of this team; even if you’ve got the fastest car, it’s very hard to put together a weekend like that. I’m super proud, it’s been an unbelievable weekend.”

Rookie Allen scored his second podium finish in as many days, taking the runner-up spot from Grove Racing teammate Matt Payne five laps from home.

The two Grove Racing Mustangs had shared the third row of the grid and ran differing pit strategies, Payne short-pitting on the first stint and Allen going long.

Those strategies – combined with strong speed – worked a treat for both drivers through the two-stop race.

It left Allen with fresher tyres in the dying laps and the speed to quickly close down and then demote the Kiwi to the third place on the rostrum.

“To get two podiums is pretty surreal,” said Allen.

“[The team] could see the pace that I had, I had young tyre advantage over Matty. He was very strong in that middle stint so he had a bit of a gap.

“But to get there towards the end, straight away I didn’t have to instigate it. The team came on and said, ‘you let us know when you want to pass him’.

“We got it done clearly, tried not to hold each other up too much. Big shout out to Matty, he played the team game there.”

Jack Le Brocq converted second on the grid into a solid fourth place finish, holding off Will Brown by under a tenth at the flag.

Brown salvaged a trio of top 10 finishes from lowly grid positions during the weekend to remain second in the standings, albeit now just 14 points ahead of Payne.

Andre Heimgartner turned 10th into sixth with a strong run that included overtaking Anton De Pasquale on the final lap.

Rounding out the top 10 at the flag were top Ford qualifier Ryan Wood and Chev pair Cam Hill and Bryce Fullwood.

Wood and De Pasquale had been third and fourth in the first stint but fell back through the two pit cycles.

Brodie Kostecki came home 11th having dropped out of the top 10 when he speared off by himself at Turn 1 during the first stint.

Fellow Ford star Chaz Mostert was 12th, having started from pit lane rather than his designated ninth place grid slot due to a clutch issue.

Mostert ran the longest first stint of all – clocking 40 laps on his initial set of rubber – to set up his charge up the order.

A horror day for Tickford Racing concluded with Cam Waters losing his left-rear wheel in the dying laps, pitting for a replacement to finish last.

Waters had started down in 16th, one place ahead of teammate Thomas Randle, and was running 10th when his wheel departed.

Randle fell back several places in the early stages and ended up 19th.

The late woes for Waters saved Davison the embarrassment of a last place finish after copping a 15-second penalty for spinning James Courtney in the first stint.

Tickford wildcard Rylan Gray completed his debut weekend with a 21st place finish.

The Supercars Championship continues in three weeks time with the Townsville 500.

Results: Darwin Triple Crown Race 3