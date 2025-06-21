It marked a fourth straight win for Feeney in the 2025 Supercars Championship and a fourth straight for the Red Bull Ampol Racing driver in Darwin.

While he had two Safety Car restarts and a clutch issue to contend with in Race 1 earlier in the day, there were no such challenges in the second heat.

Feeney controlled the start from pole position and led every lap, having waited until lap 28 of 42 to complete his compulsory pit stop.

The #88 Camaro eventually headed the field to the chequered flag under Safety Car conditions after a late incident left David Reynolds stranded at Turn 6.

“That was an awesome race,” said Feeney.

“Obviously a bit anticlimactic at the end, but it was really good. We ran super long just in case of a Safety Car, and I wasn’t really enjoying it that much.

“I had a couple of guys come out behind me and it was super tight, I was waiting and waiting and waiting.

“But anyway, it was a great strategy. The pit stop was fantastic and the car is a rocket.

“I was stoked when I got the start, because I knew I could just manage the race how I wanted to.”

Anton De Pasquale and Grove Racing rookie Kai Allen completed the podium.

De Pasquale took up his place on the front-row of the grid after Team 18 completed a steering rack change between the day’s two races.

The Team 18 Camaro driver ran second throughout the opening stint but had to overtake Matt Payne and Brodie Kostecki in the closing stages to secure the result.

Payne had Kostecki made early pit stops to emerge in podium contention but eventually fell to fifth and eighth respectively.

“It was awesome to qualify on the front row after a struggle this morning on the other tyre, to turn it around,” said De Pasquale

“Then to have some issues that the guys fixed in the last second before the race…

“I had to get a good start, Broc just got me, but he was too fast anyway. [I’m] happy with second.

“It’s awesome to get the first podium in the DeWalt Camaro. It’s exciting, everyone deserves it. Everyone’s been working super hard.”

Allen converted fourth on the grid into his maiden Supercars podium, albeit with his team facing a post-race investigation after losing control of a wheel during his pit stop.

“It’s pretty surreal, to be honest. And to get it in my last race as a teenager is pretty cool,” said Allen.

“I can’t thank Steve and Brenton [Grove] and the whole Grove Racing team enough. They backed me, and to get a podium this early is really cool.

“All of the emotions are flooding in, all of the hard work over the years that my family has done, and the sacrifice that I’ve been through with my family.

“To get a podium straight away in my first year is unreal.”

Andre Heimgartner scored a hard-earned fourth for Brad Jones Racing ahead of Kostecki, Bryce Fullwood and Will Brown, who climbed 10 spots from his lowly starting position.

Payne, Ryan Wood and Cam Waters completed the top 10.

Waters started third and ran fourth through the first stint but struggled for speed in the closing stages and speared off at Turn 1 just prior to the Safety Car.

While Feeney was never challenged at the front, a divergence in pit strategies meant there were plenty of robust battles throughout the 42 laps.

Reynolds ended the race stranded at Turn 6 as the result of a four-car melee that began when Thomas Randle tagged the rear of James Courtney.

That sent Courtney into Will Davison, who in turn put Reynolds into a spin.

Richie Stanaway was the race’s only retirement; his demise the result of early contact from Matt Payne that had the PremiAir Camaro garage-bound with steering damage.

Jaxon Evans was a non-starter due to damage sustained in an opening lap incident during Race 1 earlier in the afternoon.

Result: Darwin Triple Crown Race 2