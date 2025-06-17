The team has again collaborated with two former Wallabies stars, Anthony and Saia Fainga’a, as well as celebrated Widjabul artist Sheldon ‘SJ’ Harrington to make subtle changes to its regular livery.

Anthony and Saia are proud Bunjulung men and each represented Australia and Queensland in rugby union before establishing Moonyah Workforce, a 100 percent Indigenous owned and operated traffic management and labour hire firm.

The word ‘Moonyah’ means ‘safe house, safe place’ and Harrington has celebrated this concept for the Fainga’a brothers with a design encompassing turtle shell symbolism and earth tones.

“We are pleased to once again partner with PremiAir Racing following our successful collaboration for last year’s Darwin Triple Crown,” Anthony said.

“On the Gold Coast, where PremiAir Racing is based as the only Supercars team in the area, we have a number of projects – including stage three of the Gold Coast Light Rail project, which is one of the most significant contracts ever awarded to an Indigenous-owned business to date in Australia.

“We are all about building connections and this livery tells the story of how those connections help people to improve their lives, and we are so pleased to see this story come to life once again through the impressive design work created by Sheldon – who like us, is a Bunjulung man from the Far North Coast of New South Wales.”