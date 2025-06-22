The welfare of the Tickford Racing driver was a concern for the squad following the 200-kilometre race with Randle briefly falling ill during a routine ice bath.

Those concerns were initially made public by team manager Matt Roberts via Fox Sports, who indicated that medical intervention may be required.

As it turned out that wasn’t to be, with team physiotherapist Brad Sampson able to tend to Randle until he recovered from the hiccup.

Explaining the situation to Speedcafe, Randle said it wasn’t until long after he was out of the car that he felt unwell.

“I got out of the car and I was okay,” he said. “I got out of my suit, jumped in the ice bath, and then I felt quite light headed and went white in the face.

“So I got out and laid down and had some sugar and I’m all good now.

“I wouldn’t have wanted to spend much longer in the car, that might have not been ideal. We push it pretty hard out there, but I haven’t really had that feeling before.

“There was no medical intervention, it was just our physio Brad. He’s with us the whole weekend. There were no doctors needed or anything like that.

“I feel like I’m fitter than I’ve ever been, but then that happened. Anyway, thankfully it’s all good now.”

It was a brutal end to a brutal day for Randle who could manage just 19th in his Castrol Mustang.

“Pretty much all weekend, really, we had no pace at all,” he said.

“We were pretty much just chasing the same things all weekend in the rear of the car. And it’s so competitive now that if you are just out of the window…

“[Today] was a pretty painful race. There’s a bit of soul searching to do.

“I look back on [Sydney Motorsport Park] in 2023, where I finished 21st and 22nd or something, and then the next round we had three podiums. So hopefully we can turn it around. We’re normally pretty good in Townsville.

“It’s tough but we’ve got to just work through it. We’ve got a few weeks to Townsville, we’ll go through the car. It’s just strange that we were never able to really make in-roads in what we were chasing the whole weekend.”

Cam Waters fared slightly better in terms of pace on Sunday, looking for a top 10 result until his left-rear wheel parted ways with his Monster Mustang three laps from the finish.

He pitted for a new wheel and finished last.