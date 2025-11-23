The team has announced an extension of Kostecki’s current contract, which is believed to have covered the 2025 and ’26 seasons.

Kostecki’s arrival at the famed Ford squad this year alongside two key engineers from Erebus Motorsport marked the start of a new era for the team.

The 2023 Supercars champion and ‘24 Bathurst 1000 winner has led a resurgence, scoring a breakthrough win in Townsville in July before sharing success at The Bend with Todd Hazelwood.

Kostecki’s 2025 title hopes ended following a crash at the Gold Coast 500, but he’s determined to bring the team championship success in the coming years.

“Extending here was an easy decision because I can see where this team is heading,” said 28-year-old Kostecki.

“We’ve got the right people, the right infrastructure, and now the right timeline to build something special.

“The next five years are about winning championships, and I want to be the one delivering them for Dick, the Doc, the Ralph family, and everyone at the Shell V-Power Racing Team.”

Team founder Johnson praised Kostecki’s technical understanding, as well as his talent behind the wheel.

“This is an exciting day for the entire team and we’re stoked to be making this announcement,” said Johnson.

“Brodie is an exceptional talent and has a unique understanding of these cars and know how to maximise their potential.

“There’s plenty more to come in 2026 and beyond and we can’t wait to see what Brodie delivers in the years ahead.

“Together with Brodie, our team is creating the momentum we need to help us chase championships and add more trophies to the cabinet.

“It’s a bloody exciting time to be part of the Shell V-Power Racing Team.”

DJR executive chairman Ryan Story believes the team is on the right path to add to its tally of 10 drivers’ championship titles.

The last came with Scott McLaughlin 2020, before the Kiwi and US giant Team Penske left the squad.

“We’re genuine in our belief about the team’s future and securing this new deal with Brodie allows us to build further on the foundations we’ve set in 2025,” Story said.

“Brodie’s speed, his engineering mindset and the stability he brings to the team – it all provide us with the tools we need to genuinely challenge for championships and show the rest of the pit lane what the Shell V-Power Racing Team is capable of.

“This contract extension was certainly a priority for us and we know based on what we’ve seen in 2025 that we can build something special around one of the sport’s best drivers as we write the next chapter in Dick Johnson Racing’s unrivalled history.”

Kostecki will next year be joined by young gun Rylan Gray, following DJR’s decision to axe veteran Will Davison in favour of the current Super2 Series leader.