The veteran is today shaking down his latest car at Queensland Raceway ahead of its competition debut at the Perth Super440 on June 6-8.

New chassis are permitted 60km of track running to iron out any bugs following their build.

It’s the second new chassis of the 2025 season for Davison, who sits 14th in points following a disastrous Symmons Plains for DJR that included a double disqualification.

The team deployed its previously unraced spare Pace Innovations-built chassis for the start of the campaign after a technical compliance issue delayed the debut of the Erebus version.

DJR inked a deal to run chassis built by Erebus’ fabricator James White this year, coinciding with the arrival of ex-Erebus driver Brodie Kostecki and engineers George Commins and Tom Moore.

The chassis are manufactured by White at his workshop in Mount Gambier, South Australia, and then built up into complete race cars by DJR on the Gold Coast.

While all chassis are of a control specification, there are currently four chassis builders: Pace, Erebus, Triple Eight and Walkinshaw Andretti United.

The Erebus-DJR deal came following a decision from the Chevrolet team to seek customers for its chassis, monetising its success in the 2023 championship and 2024 Bathurst 1000.

The Blanchard Racing Team was also quick to sign-up and is currently in the process of building its first Erebus-supplied chassis into a complete car for James Courtney to debut in Townsville.

Triple Eight customer Team 18 too adopted an Erebus-built front chassis clip for David Reynolds’ Camaro at Symmons Plains.

The Charlie Schwerkolt-owned team has indicated it will also make the switch to full Erebus chassis at some point in the future.