DJR has endured patchy form so far this year following an off-season of enormous change.

Headlining the moves was the acquisition of star driver Brodie Kostecki and engineers George Commins and Tom Moore from Erebus Motorsport.

There’s been new hardware too, with Kostecki debuting an Erebus-built chassis at the start of the season and Davison following suit last time out in Perth.

Outside of a podium finish for both drivers on Saturday at Taupo in April, the season has proven tough going with Kostecki and Davison currently seventh and 14th in points.

“We’ve been poor the last two rounds. We’ve acknowledged that we needed to go away and do some work,” said Noble on Friday at the Darwin Triple Crown.

“It’s been calm and measured, there’s no areas of concern necessarily for us. But that’s why we’ve got experienced campaigners.

“Will hasn’t had a great start, we’ve got new engineers in George and Tom, they’re very calm and very measured and very methodical about what we’ll deliver.”

Davison enters the Hidden Valley races 85 points adrift of 10th placed Ryan Wood, who currently holds the last Finals Series slot.

Including Darwin, there are three more Sprint Cup and then two Endurance Cup events before the Finals cut-off.

“The chance for us to go racing with finals this year is all about having two in there,” Noble declared.

“There’s a longer game that we sit behind the scenes and look at, and there’s a per round weekend which the engineers and the drivers have got to look at.

“You want them out there, getting the car qualified, getting up the front, getting on the podium.

“We haven’t been too good at getting our quali in the right mould but ultimately long term is about getting two in the finals and let’s see what happens from there.”

Kostecki and Davison ended Friday practice in Darwin 14th and 15th respectively.