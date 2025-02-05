DJR has inked a brand new agreement with PPQ for the coming season that will see the two Shell V-Power Mustangs sporting numbers plate decals on the front bar.

New signing Kostecki’s plate will read ‘KO5T3KI’ while Will Davison’s will read ‘D4VI5ON’.

The announcement includes an image of the two drivers each holding up their plates while wearing their 2025 fireproof suits, significant in that it is the first time Kostecki has appeared in public wearing DJR race gear.

The DJR deal is a continuation of PPQ’s involvement in Supercars following a tie-up with Matt Stone Racing last year.

“As a proud Queensland team, we’re stoked to be working with PPQ and having personalised plates on both cars for the season ahead,” said DJR CEO David Noble.

“This is a partnership that will be highly visible on our cars throughout the year, while we will also be working closely with PPQ at our team events in 2025.

“The team at PPQ will also be at our Fan Day on Saturday 8 February, which will be a great opportunity for people to see how they can get their own personalised plates and add something special and unique to their own cars.”

PPQ General Manager Joshua Lee agreed the Queensland ties are strong.

“We can’t wait to see the personalised plates adorning the Shell V-Power Racing Team cars,” Lee said.

“To be working with a team with the history and the pedigree of Dick Johnson Racing is a partnership that we are delighted to be part of.

“Queenslanders are a passionate and proud bunch who love their Supercars racing, so for us to be partnering with such a terrific Queensland team will allow us to further showcase what we do at PPQ.

“We’re looking forward to officially starting this partnership at the Fan Day in February and meeting plenty of DJR fans eager to style their own plates.”

The new-look DJR Mustangs will be unveiled this Thursday.

That will include confirmation of Kostecki’s race number with #38 tipped as the favourite for the 2023 champ.