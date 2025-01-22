The Queensland squad will reveal a long-awaited new Shell V-Power livery at a media launch on February 6 ahead of an open-invite fan event at its Stapylton headquarters two days later.

Fans will get their first in-person look at the team’s new Mustangs at the open day, before a double shakedown at Queensland Raceway on February 13.

That date will mark the maiden DJR drive for champion recruit Brodie Kostecki, who made his first public appearance for the Ford squad earlier this week.

DJR did not push to have Kostecki drive during a team ride day at the end of 2024, preferring the star’s first laps in Shell colours come in his brand-new car.

The team struck a deal with Erebus Motorsport to have fabricator James White build it two chassis for 2025, coinciding with the arrival of Kostecki and engineer George Commins from the Camaro team.

One chassis arrived at DJR’s workshop before Christmas and the other early in the New Year, allowing the team to get on with completing the builds for drivers Kostecki and Will Davison.

While the squad’s off-season of change has included the departure of multiple mechanics, DJR CEO David Noble says there’s no concerns about the build timeline.

“We’re a fair way down the path,” Noble told Speedcafe. “Even with new crew in the building, we’ve got some experienced campaigners too, so we’re happy with where the progress is.

“We’ve got new livery, new cars, so we’re busy but we’re not manic, which is good. Josh (Silcock, crew chief) feels like he’s totally under control.”

Noble teased the fact the squad will change-up its Shell V-Power livery, which has been largely untouched since the brand took over naming rights sponsorship in 2017.

“We’ve worked with our naming rights partner and we’re excited to have something that’s a little bit different,” added Noble.

“With the influx of new staff, new ideas, some new merch range, some different livery, we’re really excited to launch the season.

“We feel like there’s some real energy in the place at the moment, which has been great.”

Fellow Queensland-based Supercars squad Matt Stone Racing is also planning to shake down Cameron Hill’s new car at Ipswich on February 13.

The shakedowns will be followed by the full-field Supercars test day at Sydney Motorsport Park on February 19 ahead of that weekend’s opening round.