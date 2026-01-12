The team has recruited Daniel Frencham from Garry Rogers Motorsport to work alongside rookie Jobe Stewart on the team’s #9 entry.

Frencham, who was part of GRM’s Trans Am squad, first joined Erebus as a data engineer late last year and now links with the team full-time.

Erebus CEO Barry Ryan was race engineer for the then Jack Le Brocq-driven #9 Camaro for the bulk of 2025 while the team looked for new talent.

Aidan Graham, who took over engineering the car for the last two events of 2025, will return to his regular role of data engineer.

The team has also announced that Wayne Mackie will continue to work with Cooper Murray on the #99 side of the Erebus garage.

Those confirmations follow changes to the team’s structure revealed last week, which included the appointment of veteran Dean Orr as team manager.

“The key is having an engineering group that’s focused on team results first,” said Ryan, who will now focus on management duties.

“Yes, race engineers are allocated to cars, but success comes from the whole group working together and pushing in the same direction.

“Daniel came recommended by Barry Rogers, and that matters. Just as importantly, we’re committed to backing our own people.

“Aidan’s rounds at the end of 2025 engineering the #9 car have set him up extremely well, and he’s now in a position to contribute strongly to the group. Creating pathways and supporting that progression is a big part of how we operate.”

Stewart, 21, said he’s already begun working closely with Frencham ahead of the championship getting underway in Sydney in late February.

“I like that Erebus doesn’t do things the obvious way,” Stewart said.

“Daniel’s come from a strong program and a great team. He’s been great to work with already and for me as a rookie, having that level of support and trust around you makes a big difference.”

Murray also expressed a desire to continue building momentum following his rookie season.

“Wayne’s been a big part of my development from the early days as he has been with Jobe,” Murray said.

“Erebus gives people opportunities, backs them, and expects you to grow. It’s why this team works, and why it’s had the success it has.

“Hopefully we can keep building on that in 2026.”