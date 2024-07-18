Erebus Motorsport has taken the covers off its new-look Chevrolet Camaro pair ahead of the Sydney SuperNight.

Signwriting company SS Signs has upped its presence with the Erebus Motorsport, moving its sponsorship from the bonnet to the doors on Brodie Kostecki's #1 Chevrolet Camaro.

Jack Le Brocq will carry support from Sydney-based accommodation company Wake Up! on his #9 entry.

“Both Brodie and I are pretty stoked with how the cars are looking this weekend,” said Le Brocq.

“I'm a bit disappointed I won't be able to see them from a spectator perspective on track because I reckon they're going to be showstoppers.”

Kostecki has retained his Tron-inspired livery, which features support from indoor entertainment and electric go-karting company PowerPlay on the bonnet.

Le Brocq leads the way for Erebus in the drivers' championship in eighth while Kostecki is 24th after missing the opening two rounds of the season.

At the most recent Townsville 500, Le Brocq brought the team its first pole position since last year's Adelaide 500.

Le Brocq went on to score a season-best fourth in Race 14.

Kostecki had a torrid weekend in Townsville, punctuated by an opening-lap crash in Race 14.

Supercars resumes at the Sydney SuperNight on July 19-21 with a 90-minute practice on Friday from 5pm AEST.

Supercars will have qualifying at 2:50pm AEST on Saturday followed by a top 10 shootout at 4:55pm then the solitary night race beginning at 7:35pm AEST.

Sunday's format is mirrored with qualifying at 12:05pm AEST, the top 10 shootout at 1:40pm, and the race at 4:05pm. Both races are scheduled to run for 51 laps.