A week after the Supercars season-ending Adelaide 500, the duo will be in action at The Bend Motorsport Park aboard Hyundai Excels.

The Misch’s Excel Garage Excel Enduro will take place this Saturday across a pair of 60-minute races on the venue’s 3.4km West Circuit, both with a compulsory pitstop and driver change.

Slade is sharing an Excel Garage Star Search entry with youngster Fletcher Lewis, who was selected for the program this year by a judging panel that included the Supercars driver.

Randle will co-drive a Tickford Autosport entry and announced his participation in a jovial press conference following Sunday’s Supercars finale.

Featured Videos

“Given The Bend is an enduro next year I’m actually racing an enduro at The Bend next week – a Hyundai Excel enduro,” said Randle.

“I’ve got a gun primary driver in Charlie Nash. We’re running as Tickford Autosport.”

Randle and Toyota GR Cup regular Nash, the son of Tickford co-owner Rod, also teamed up in the Excel event last year, finishing sixth on combined points.

Rod will also be part of the team, adding: “Unfortunately, I’m truck driver and team manager and mechanic for it too, so I’ve got my work cut out!”

The South Australian Motor Racing Championship event will also feature Touring Car Masters, Australian Prototype Series, Combined Sedans and 777 Endurance Crown.

The 777 Enduro is a new four-hour race on The Bend’s 7.77km GT layout and is open to a variety of machinery, from Production Sports Cars to Excels.