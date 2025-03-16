Despite heading into Sunday leading the Larry Perkins Trophy standings, Brown was facing an uphill battle had the race gone ahead.

His gap back to teammate Broc Feeney was just 10 points, with the pair starting the final race at near opposite ends of the field – Brown in 21st and Feeney on pole.

That should have made Brown’s Perkins defence near impossible – only for the rain to intervene, the final race to be abandoned and no points awarded.

That left Brown on top of the Larry Perkins Standings ahead of Feeney and Matt Stone Racing pair Cam Hill and Nick Percat.

“Broc, my teammate, he’s been super fast – it was going to be tough to beat him to the Larry Perkins Trophy,” admitted Brown to Fox Sports after the race was abandoned.

“He deserved it to be honest. He did a fantastic job this week. But sometimes… you get lucky, I guess.”

2025 Larry Perkins Trophy final standings