Consistent rain has been falling over the Melbourne circuit all morning which prompted a safety car start for the 14-lap Supercars finale.

The race never went green, though, with the red flag flying after just two laps behind the safety car.

The field sat in pit lane for several minutes before officials declared that it will not be resumed.

Featured Videos

All cars have been deemed as non-classified with suggests no points will be awarded.

Will Brown was the greatest beneficiary of that given he had been set to start the race from way back in 21st.

Instead he was declared the winner of the Larry Perkins Trophy and leaves Albert Park with the overall Supercars points lead.

Unsurprisingly, Brown backed the decision to call off the race.

“I definitely lucked into [the Larry Perkins Trophy] this year,” he said. “We had a very poor qualifying for this race.

“Sorry to all the fans that have come out today and watching on TV, we really want to put on a show. But there was so many puddles out there, at 80 km/h you were nearly on the limit around Turn 5 and some of those corners.

“Disappointing for everyone watching but ultimately the conditions were pretty bad out there.”

On the flip side was Brown’s teammate Broc Feeney, who had been set to start from pole, was favourite for the Larry Perkins Trophy, and was hoping to take a lot of series points off Brown.

“I want to go racing,” said a frustrated Feeney. “It’s not even raining at the moment.

“It’s the unfortunate thing about having the short periods of time, but everyone’s come out here to go racing. It was raining pretty hard there for a second but it’s cleared up and we’ve parked it.

“It’s obviously disappointing for my car, this was our day to make up heaps of points. And by the sounds of it, no points will be taken from today.

“Disappointing for us and unfortunate for the fans.”