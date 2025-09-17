Supercars has used the colour in recent years to mark out the current championship leader but will switch it up for its post-season.

That means 10 drivers will carry orange numbers on the Gold Coast, seven at Sandown and four in Adelaide.

Those no longer in championship contention will continue to run the regular yellow numbers on their front and rear windscreens and side windows.

Supercars’ move to distinguish its Finals drivers is similar to the windscreen banner used by NASCAR during its Playoffs.

The Australian category has also moved to name each of its finals rounds, with the Gold Coast now dubbed an ‘Elimination Final’, Sandown a ‘Semi-Final’ and Adelaide the ‘Grand Final’.

Drivers already locked into the Gold Coast round of the Finals are Broc Feeney, Matt Payne, Will Brown, Cam Waters, Chaz Mostert and Brodie Kostecki.