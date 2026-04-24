The young charger will partner veteran Chris Smerdon in the #39 Chevrolet Camaro prepared by Supercars team Matt Stone Racing.

Targett was approached with the opportunity by former V8 Touring Cars racer and driver coach Bradley Neil, who works with the MSR pair of Smerdon and Patrick Neville.

With one test of just five laps under his belt, Targett is quietly confident of getting his head around the TA2 machine over the course of the event.

“Luckily I got the opportunity to jump in the car, did five laps yesterday at Queensland Raceway, so I’d at least know a little bit about what it should be like,” Targett told Speedcafe.

“Just have a crack at the race and see what we can do.

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“I think most of the incoming co-drivers are probably in a similar position, I assume a lot of them haven’t driven TA2 cars before or often.”

Targett will line up alongside several high calibre drivers including Ryan Wood and Will Davison, both of whom the young gun competes against in GT World Challenge Australia.

“It’ll be cool to race against those guys again,” said Targett.

“Being able to compete with them in GT World Challenge this year in the Mercedes… coming up against those sort of guys is always great and if we can beat a few of them, like we have been in GT World Challenge, that’d be nice.”

The event consists of four sprint races – two for the main driver and two for the co-driver – plus a pair of 40-minute enduros with driver changes.

Alongside TA2 commitments, Targett is likely to partner Rob Gooley in the Speedcafe BMW M4 for the Australian Endurance Championship season opener during the same event.

Regular co-driver Maika Ter Horst is entered alongside Gooley, however is unlikely to race due to personal reasons.

The TA2 Muscle Car Tag Team Enduro is run as part of the Hi-Tec Oils Super Series ‘2 Days of Thunder’ event from May 1-3.

The full entry list will be released in the coming days.