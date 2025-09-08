Inspired by NASCAR’s Playoffs and the finals culture of the AFL and NRL football codes, Supercars has introduced Finals this year to spice up the battle for the championship.

The inaugural Supercars Finals will begin at the Gold Coast 500 in October with 10 drivers in contention.

The Sprint Cup and Enduro Cup winners are guaranteed Finals slots, with the remainder based on the post-Bathurst championship points order.

Contenders are whittled down to seven ahead of the Sandown 500 and four ahead of the Adelaide Grand Final, where a champion is crowned.

Drivers who did not make the Finals or who are eliminated along the way continue to compete despite being out of championship contention.

While team owners have largely talked up the concept since it was announced last October, Klimenko has spoken out.

“I must say I am frustrated with the new Finals,” Klimenko wrote on social media.

“It’s all very good for the powers that be to yell at me ‘but NASCAR does it’. Very obvious problem here, we are not NASCAR.

“Most of NASCAR is raced in ovals, they get paid for winning, they have a totally different pit lane, etc.

“I love NASCAR, but this final 10 only racing for the last few rounds does not make sense to me.”

Klimenko’s gripe is the impact on those who do not make the Finals cut.

The 10 drivers in the Finals have their points reset to 3000 ahead of the Gold Coast, meaning non-finalists cannot overhaul them in the standings regardless of subsequent results.

While noting the Finals “will be exciting racing”, she said those from 11th onwards “are just there to make up the numbers”.

“Yes we can get on the podium, but it has really no meaning, the number 11 driver cannot get any higher, even if he wins the last few races,” Klimenko continued.

“We still have to pay large amounts to be there, paying out for any damages, but it means nothing.

“I am not stupid, the cars from 11 down will not get their fair share of car view, sponsors won’t be shown, drivers below 11 will be ignored.”

Erebus drivers Jack Le Brocq and rookie Cooper Murray are currently 16th and 23rd in the championship respectively.

The team may bring through another rookie next season, with Super2 drivers Jobe Stewart and Jarrod Hughes contenders to replace Matt Stone Racing-bound Le Brocq.

Klimenko believes the Finals system discourages teams from blooding rookies but says Erebus will not be deterred.

“Erebus has always prided itself on bringing through rookies, even if they go to other teams when their contract is up,” Klimenko added.

“The rookies have to have a way to come up into V8s, but why would we do that in the future, and not take a tried and true driver who may get you into the 10?

“I will keep cheering on the underdog, and bring the rookies through but I, just like you, want to understand why Supercars do the things it does.

“We were once an original and unique racing series; I just don’t want to see that go down the gurgler.”