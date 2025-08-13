While Broc Feeney is the only driver formally locked in, thanks to wrapping up the Sprint Cup last Saturday morning, he is actually one of four now mathematically safe.

He will be joined by Will Brown, Matt Payne and Cam Waters in the final 10 drivers that will remain in contention for the title heading to the Gold Coast.

Much has been made about the 600-point cut-off with the two enduros remaining across The Bend and Bathurst, given the winners will bank 300 for each race.

That, however, is an oversimplification, given multiple primary drivers can’t win both enduros.

That is how Waters is safe – the furthest he could drop is now ninth, which would even protect him in the highly unlikely scenario that someone outside the top 10 in the points wins the Endurance Cup (and the automatic finals berth that comes with it).

The likes of Chaz Mostert and Brodie Kostecki are also effectively safe, but not mathematically.

Things are particularly tight in and around the top 10 cut-off, though, with just 41 points separating Andre Heimgartner in eighth (1083) and Kai Allen in 11th (1042).

Thomas Randle came into Ipswich sitting eighth, but is now 10th after a quiet weekend, while Ryan Wood managed to climb from 10th to ninth despite a 15-second penalty in Sunday’s race that left him 21st in the order.

Allen is clearly best placed to spark a late upset to the order, both in terms of points and form, while a tough Sunday for Cameron Hill that included a drive-through penalty for a bizarre clash with Zach Bates has left him 12th, 108 points off the bubble.

Nick Percat (883), Bryce Fullwood (881) and Jack Le Brocq (845) are all tightly bunched in 13th through 15th but will need a big enduro campaign.