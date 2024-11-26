Earlier this year it emerged News Corp’s majority share in the broadcaster was being offered for sale.

News Corp owns 65 percent of Foxtel while Telstra owns the other 35 percent. The telco endorsed a potential sale of Foxtel if the right suitor came along.

DAZN is owned by Access Industries, founded by billionaire Sir Len Blavatnik – reportedly the 52nd richest person in the world.

DAZN is perhaps best known for its combat sports and football properties, but is a relatively small player in the sports streaming scene Down Under.

Its local offerings are largely limited to combat sports and NFL.

DAZN’s interest in acquiring Foxtel is reportedly focused on its broadcast rights agreements.

According to the Australian Financial Review, sources cite major rights agreements with the AFL and Cricket Australia that expire in 2031. Foxtel also has a deal with the NRL through to 2027.

Foxtel owns the rights to Supercars and numerous other motor properties including Formula 1, MotoGP, and NASCAR, which are broadcast on Fox Sports.

Foxtel also owns sports streaming service Kayo and entertainment streaming service Binge and Hubbl.

The future of Foxtel and its ownership is of particular interest for motorsport fans with Supercars about to go into the last year of its current broadcast deal.

Supercars signed a five-year $200 million deal with Foxtel and Seven in 2020. Its previous six-year deal from 2015 to 2020 between Foxtel and Ten was worth $241 million.