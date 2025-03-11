The Supercars legend has announced he will part ways at the end of the year with the organisation he joined in 2005.

The Lowndes/Triple Eight relationship netted huge success including six Bathurst 1000 victories as he played a key role in transforming the operation into a Supercars powerhouse.

However, with its looming switch from General Motors back to Ford, Lowndes is set to remain loyal to the brand for which he is an ambassador.

Featured Videos

In celebration of Lowndes’ time at Triple Eight, take a look back on some of the highlights of his time with the squad.

Images by Glenis Lindley, Rhys/Insyde Media, Ross Gibb, Richard Gresham and Mark Horsburgh/supplied