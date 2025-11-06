Rogers passed away late last month, aged 80, triggering an outpouring of tributes from the industry and beyond.

While capacity limits mean attendance at the funeral service is by invitation only, it will be streamed via the below link, beginning at 11am AEST.

WATCH: https://www.vividstream.com.au/live/garry-rogers

A recording will be made available approximately two hours after the service ends.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Fred Hollows Foundation – an international organisation working towards eliminating avoidable blindness and improving indigenous Australian health.

Personal condolences to the family can also be left on the funeral notice page at this link.