A celebration of Rogers’ remarkable life will take place at the November 21-22 ‘Mallala Homecoming’ event, which is co-promoted by the GRM-owned Australian Racing Group.

The tribute is being put together by ARG event operations manager Sally Parkinson, who has been part of the GRM family for over 15 years.

Parkinson has put a callout to anyone who owns an ex-Rogers/GRM race car or replica to join the tribute, which will include a lap of the circuit and a display area at the event.

GRM will take its 2000 Bathurst 1000 winning Valvoline Cummins Commodore as well as the Monaros that won the Bathurst 24 Hour in 2002 and ’03 to lead the festivities.

“Our involvement in the promotion of the Mallala event has made it a great opportunity to pay tribute to Garry,” Parkinson told Speedcafe.

“Baz has committed to bringing an extra truck to take the three Bathurst-winning cars down.

“Jason Bargwanna was already going to be there and will drive the Commodore and we’re trying to get a couple of the other original drivers in the Monaros.

“We’re hoping some other car owners will see what we’re doing and reach out to get involved as well.

“[Trans Am competitor] Blake Tracey’s dad owns a replica of the Soundwave Discos car, which they are going to bring over with their Trans Am.”

Any car owners wishing to get involved can contact the team via GRM’s social accounts or email [email protected].

GRM will run its five Trans Am cars at the Mallala event, which will mark the squad’s first race meeting since Rogers’ passing last week.

A private funeral is set to take place in Melbourne next Thursday, which will be streamed online for fans wishing to pay their respects.