The automotive giant further clarified its post-Triple Eight future last week by confirming that Team 18 will take over Homologation Team duties.

That is expected to have a knock-on effect that puts at least one current Chevrolet team at very real risk of defection.

That team is Brad Jones Racing, which has become the outright favourite to join Walkinshaw Andretti United in the Toyota fold next season.

That could feasibly take four Camaros off the grid which would leave the count as low as eight.

It could even be lower than that if PremiAir Racing was to also defect from GM off the back of missing out on the HT role.

That is considered somewhat unlikely, although the door for a move to Ford was left ajar when spokesman Richard Smith was quizzed on the matter last week.

GM’s take on further defections is clear, local motorsport boss Chris Payne hoping there is still 12 Camaros on the grid, while admitting the teams will make that decision themselves.

“Well, ultimately, that’s for the team owners to decide,” said Payne. “We can’t comment on what business decision they’re going to make.

“There’s some speculation about what may or may not happen. We do not want to lose a team. We don’t want to lose a car.

“So those discussions will be ongoing, and we very much hope that we can field as many Camaros as we can in 2026.”