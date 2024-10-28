The team put its spare car on show at the Surfers Paradise Street Circuit, dressed in a Boost Mobile Racing livery.

“As if the weekend couldn’t get any worse,” the team wrote on social media.

“After wrapping our spare car for the weekend in Boost livery and putting it on display for fans to see up close, some lowlife decided to steal the steering wheel.

“If anyone has any information, it would be greatly appreciated. We always aim to bring fans closer to the action, and it’s disheartening when things like this happen.”

The Matt Chahda Motorsport Chevrolet Camaro was not available for the Gold Coast 500 after the tight turnaround following the Bathurst 1000.

PremiAir Racing wrapped its spare car in the Boost colours as part of a display.

The theft capped off a tough weekend for the team. Tim Slade was 18th and 17th across the two races while James Golding was 16th and 13th.

Golding’s weekend was plagued by pit stop issues. During Sunday’s race, the #31 suffered a puncture and then got dropped before the right rear wheel was attached.

That added insult to injury after suffering a cool suit failure on Saturday coupled with pit stop problems.

“We have had a bit of a rough weekend,” said Golding.

“I think I ran over a black cat or something as they say, we just really struggled out there and didn’t have anything go our way really.

“In today’s race I had a puncture and had to pit early and do two really long stints.

“We managed to come back to 13th, but same as yesterday – with the pit issue and then the cool suit fail – it was an unlucky run for a really tough weekend.

“They say these ones make you stronger, so let’s hope it works out that way and we can come out fighting in Adelaide.”