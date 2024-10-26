Officials turned the electronic sensor at Turn 9 off following Practice 1, where it was responsible for many of the 189 total kerb infringements recorded.

Following further consulation between Motorsport Australia, Supercars and its drivers, the trialled change has been locked in.

A sensor at Turn 2 was earlier deactivated before Practice 1 and will also remain off.

That leaves the first and last sensors at the beach chicane – Turns 8 and 10 – as the only kerb sensors in action.

A kerb infringement in practice and qualifying results in a lap being deleted, while a certain number are permitted in race conditions before penalties apply.

Cam Waters had been among drivers to praise the system as it was run in Practice 2.

“The back chicane from Practice 1 to Practice 2 was heaps better,” he said.

“Practice 1, it was like super sensitive. It was really crazy. And then turning one of them off was heaps better.”

Waters noted it’s a “better spectacle” with drivers able to attack the Turn 2 and Turn 9 kerbs.

“For me, it probably doesn’t make much difference,” he said.

“Like you’re just going to drive to what you got, but I think it’s going to be a better spectacle and better to watch.

“At the end of the day, they self-police; you take too much, you get too much air and you can’t turn, which slows you down anyway.

“But it hopefully should eliminate all the kerb hops, that’s such a talking point in qualifying and the Shootout.”

Officials have also confirmed that all shortcut sensors will remain activated, as part of a new policy to distinguish sailing straight through a chicane as opposed to hopping a kerb.

Any shortcut breaches during Qualifying and the Top 10 Shootout will result in that lap being deleted. Shortcut breaches during a race will be referred to the Stewards.