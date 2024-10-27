The incident began at the back end of the top 10 when Anton De Pasquale, who had Richie Stanaway making a move down his inside, tagged the left rear of Ryan Wood.

Wood went wide into the barriers while De Pasquale, slowed by the contact, was then drilled from behind by a train of cars led by James Courtney.

De Pasquale’s Mustang spun into the outside wall, while Courtney, David Reynolds, Nick Percat, Mark Winterbottom and the rest of the pack were dragged into the mess.

The incident immediately triggered a Safety Car deployment.

“Woody was having half a moment with Anton in front of me, we were all there,” said Courtney.

“I could see it all happening, so I’m trying to stop, and I think I had like four cars in the back of me trying to push me through the accident. It was just disappointing.

“We’ve come a long way and had some good car speed this weekend.”

The race restarted on lap seven with Percat and Courtney in pit lane and De Pasquale out of the race, his car recovered from the circuit on a flatbed truck.

Percat and Courtney eventually rejoined the track three and nine laps down respectively.

Officials reviewed the incident and declared no action would be taken.