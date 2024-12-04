Murphy will drive the Kmart car he campaigned with Steven Richards in the 2000 editions of the Queensland 500 and Bathurst 1000.

The car, now owned and prepared by Ben Stack, finished third in both endurance races that year.

It was the last Holden Commodore built by Gibson Motorsport.

It will be the first time Murphy has featured at the Adelaide Motorsport Festival and the car will take centre stage in the Adelaide Marriott Grand Marquee.

The Adelaide Motorsport Festival takes place on March 8-9.