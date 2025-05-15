The duo will team up in a Ford Mustang GT4 that was recently acquired by Multispares Racing, the team that fields Hansford’s Torana in TCM.

Dave Schramm has taken over the Multispares team and is a supporter of Cameron, backing his Kelly Racing Super2 Mustang drive last season.

The Cameron/Hansford combination will debut the car in the upcoming Queensland Raceway round of the series on May 30-June 1.

Schramm is slated to take the wheel at some point later in the year following a testing program.

Cameron and Hansford will compete in the Silver-Am Cup in an entry that is likely to ruffle feathers in the amateur-focused GT4 class.

“It’s another cool opportunity to race in a series with a big field,” said Cameron, who drives a Mustang for the Blanchard Racing Team in the Supercars Championship.

“To be building the relationship with Ford driving a Mustang GT4 is pretty cool and some of the teams driving them this season have been very competitive.

“I’ve known Ryan for a few years now and I never thought we’d race in the same car together.

“Getting Dave into racing is also pretty exciting, and I’m excited to not only race with them both, but also teach them about ABS, Traction Control and all the other nuances of GT4, which I don’t think both have experienced.

“It’ll be good to race away from the hustle and bustle of a Supercars weekend.

“I want to have some fun but go as fast as possible because there are a few guys competing in the field I’ve raced against before and I’d like to show them what we can do.

“Drivers in Supercars need as many racing miles as possible, we don’t get many opportunities away from ‘Supercars land’ to do laps, so for me this is all about building up the miles and to do it in a Ford Mustang doesn’t get any better.”

Hansford, son of the late motorcycle legend and Bathurst 1000 winner Gregg Hansford, is keen to build on a racing resume that has been built around TCM and V8 Utes.

“I’m really excited to join Monochrome GT4 Australia and to get more driving under my belt,” he said.

“The whole program has been started by Dave Schramm, who has taken over the race team and he’s keen to do some more motorsport, so he thought GT4 was the right direction.

“Aaron and I will do a bit of racing, while Dave will do some events as well with me when Aaron can’t race due to outside commitments.

“I look forward to driving anything, but I’m excited to be racing with Aaron because it’ll give me a gauge of where I am at behind the wheel.

“Aaron is a great benchmark with him driving in Supercars and I hope I can be close to his pace to prove I can still do it.

“GT4 has pretty cool cars. I’ve only driven the Touring Car Masters Torana and the V8 Ute consistently in the past, so it’ll be great to jump in a brand-new race car.”

