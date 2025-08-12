The Blanchard Racing Team driver went off the road at Turn 3 roughly two hours into the morning session at the Ipswich venue.

That led to a red flag to allow the #3 Mustang to be recovered by the trackside crew.

The session has since resumed.

At the 2.5-hour mark it is the #18 Anton De Pasquale/Harri Jones Camaro leading the way with a 1m09.144s, which is 0.08s quicker than the James Courtney/Jack Perkins BRT Mustang.

The #8 Brad Jones Racing Camaro of Andre Heimgartner/Declan Fraser is currently third fastest from the #2 WAU Mustang of Ryan Wood/Jayden Ojeda.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Supercars (@supercarschampionship)

The #1 Will Brown/Scott Pye Triple Eight Camaro and the #96 Macauley Jones/Jordan Boys BJR Camaro complete the top six.

There will be a half-hour lunch break at 12:30pm local time, followed by a dedicated fuel stop practice window between 1pm and 2pm.

Follow live timing here.