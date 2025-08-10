Feeney’s flying form has netted 12 pole positions from 24 attempts so far this season, including a double on Saturday at Ipswich despite the curveball of a sudden downpour.

If the Triple Eight star scores pole for today’s race he will move to an unbeatable tally of 13 with nine remaining for the season, locking away the $50,000 award.

Second place would also prove enough for Feeney to put the prize beyond doubt should neither of his closet rivals Brodie Kostecki and Cam Waters take pole.

Ford drivers Kostecki and Waters are equal second on the 2025 pole tally with just three each, underlining Feeney’s one-lap dominance.

The Boost Mobile-backed pole position prize was increased from $25,000 to $50,000 this year, potentially making for a major end-of-year celebration for Feeney and his team.

“We’ve got one to go,” said Feeney. “Hopefully we will have a pretty cool Christmas party. Maybe we can fly everyone in by helicopter…”

A Triple Eight driver has not won the season pole award since Shane van Gisbergen in 2016.

Feeney’s main goal, of course, is to win the overall Supercars Championship – a task made tougher this year with the introduction of the Finals Series.

Victory in the Sprint Cup means he’s the first driver to officially score a Finals ticket, albeit his points tally is already enough to ensure he can’t fall below the cut-line anyway.

Feeney will be handed the Brabham F1-inspired Sprint Cup steering wheel trophy following the 200km race today.

But it’s the 25 bonus points that will be awarded ahead of the opening Finals round as a result of winning the Sprint Cup that has Feeney most excited.

“We’re here to try and win a championship and I know those bonus points hopefully will go a long way,” he said.

“As you can see [from Saturday], things probably don’t always go your way.

“I mean, a qualifying session like that, it would have been easy to be 10th, so to have those bonus points up our sleeve, hopefully as we get to Gold Coast, is a big hand.

“I’m not trying to override the fact how awesome it is to win the Sprint Cup and be the first one to do it, but obviously the bonus points will be the ones that count later in the year.”

Feeney scored a win and a second from Saturday’s Ipswich races, finishing behind teammate Will Brown in the latter after a five-second time penalty for a jump-start.

Supercars qualifying will kick-off at 10:20am before a Top 10 Shootout to decide pole from 11:40am.